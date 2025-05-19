Fore! Turtle injured by errant golf ball on Cape Cod golf course

A golfer’s unlikely shot injured a painted turtle at a Cape Cod golf course on Monday.

According to the Cape Wildlife Center, the turtle that resides on one of the course’s water features was brought to them with a divot in his shell.

Medical staff determined he had been struck by an errant golf ball.

"Miraculously, this turtles stroke of bad luck did not cost him a handicap," the wildlife center wrote in a social media post. " He is still able to move and function normally despite the large crater in his shell. X-rays revealed the ball missed his vital organs and spine by mere centimeters!"

Officials say new tissue has already begun to develop over the wound, suggesting this is likely an older injury.

The Cape Wildlife Center intend to keep the animal for a few extra days while they monitor his health for any complications.

