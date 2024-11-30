Florida man accused of 1978 West Springfield cold case se to be arraigned

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A Florida man, who has been connected to a 1978 ‘horrendous’ double homicide in West Springfield, will be arraigned on Monday, December 2nd.

Timothy Joley, 71, of Clearwater, Florida has been connected to the double murder of 18-year-old Theresa Marcoux and 20-year-old Mark Harnish.

On the morning of Nov. 19, 1978, an officer discovered a green Dodge pickup truck with a damaged window parked in a roadway rest area. Blood in and around the truck led the officer to a nearby guardrail, where Marcoux and Harnish’s bullet-riddled bodies were found.

A bloody print was found at the scene, and nearly 5 decades later, an anonymous tip came in linking Joley to the double murder.

Joley will be extradited back to Massachusetts for his arraignment at the Hampden Hall of Justice in Springfield, Massachusetts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

