Flamingo spotted on Cape Cod beach

DENNIS, Mass. — Snowbirds flocking to Cape Cod every summer is not unusual. But one especially unusual feathered friend was recently spotted.

A flamingo was recently turning heads at Chapin Beach in Dennis.

If the photos is confirmed by the Massachusetts Avian Records Committee it would be the first time a wild American flamingo has been in Massachusetts.

Flamingos are typically spotted in the Caribbean and South America.

Mark Faherty, a birder and science coordinator at the Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary told the Cape Cod Times a flamingo was spotted in the East Hampton area of Long Island on May 31 and June 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

