Crews battle potentially ‘suspicious’ fire at abandoned home in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — Crews battled a fire in Chelsea on Wednesday afternoon that officials say may be suspicious.

Firefighters responding to the area of 35 Blossom Street around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a fire at an abandoned residence found heavy smoke and flames pouring throughout the second floor, according to Chelsea officials.

The blaze quickly progressed towards the attic, forcing crews into a heavy offensive attack to save the surrounding buildings.

The fire was brought under control around 6 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials say there’s a possibility the blaze was started “of suspicious origin.”

No further information was immediately available.

AVOID THE AREA OF BLOSSOM ST. & SURROUNDING STREETS AT THIS TIME. HEAVY PRESENCE OF FIRST RESPONDERS ON SCENE DUE TO FIRE. https://t.co/pd643CDexu — Chelsea Police (@CityofChelseaPD) November 8, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

