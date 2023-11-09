Crews battle potentially ‘suspicious’ fire at abandoned home in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — Crews battled a fire in Chelsea on Wednesday afternoon that officials say may be suspicious.
Firefighters responding to the area of 35 Blossom Street around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a fire at an abandoned residence found heavy smoke and flames pouring throughout the second floor, according to Chelsea officials.
The blaze quickly progressed towards the attic, forcing crews into a heavy offensive attack to save the surrounding buildings.
The fire was brought under control around 6 p.m.
There were no reports of any injuries
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials say there’s a possibility the blaze was started “of suspicious origin.”
No further information was immediately available.
AVOID THE AREA OF BLOSSOM ST. & SURROUNDING STREETS AT THIS TIME. HEAVY PRESENCE OF FIRST RESPONDERS ON SCENE DUE TO FIRE. https://t.co/pd643CDexu— Chelsea Police (@CityofChelseaPD) November 8, 2023
This is a developing story.
