FIRST LOOK: Official match ball of FIFA World Cup ‘26

BOSTON — FIFA & adidas have launched the official match ball of the 2026 World Cup. The design pays homage to the three host countries.

The ball is being called ‘TRIONDA’ which means three (Tri) waves (Onda), and is a mashup of red, blue, and green to represent Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

The panels of the ball include iconography from the host countries. The United States section of the ball shows a star, a maple leaf for Canada, and an eagle for Mexico.

“Crafted using a brand new four-panel ball construction for high performance, the fluid design geometry replicates the waves represented in the ball’s official name” according to adidas, who makes the ball.

The match ball will also carry some of the latest technology, utilizing adidas Connected Ball Technology, according to the company.

“Providing unprecedented insight into every element of the movement of the ball, the technology sends precise ball data to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in real time – which when combined with player position data and by applying artificial intelligence, helps match officials make faster offside decisions," according to adidas.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough has been chosen as one of the FIFA World Cup 2026 sites. You can catch all the action, right here on Boston 25 News.

