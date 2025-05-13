First great white shark of the season confirmed off coast of Massachusetts

NANTUCKET, Mass. — The first great white shark of the season has been confirmed off coast of Massachusetts.

On Sunday, May 11, a witness noticed a pool of blood off Smith’s Point in Madaket on the western end of Nantucket. The person then saw a seal swimming toward the beach with a shark following behind. J

John Chisholm, an adjunct scientist in the Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life, examined photos of the seal’s wounds and confirmed that the bite came from a white shark.

“This is the time of year when we like to remind people to be ‘shark smart’ as white sharks return to the inshore waters of New England, where they’ll hunt seals and other prey through the summer and into the fall,” Chisholm said.

The New England Aquarium is urging the public to be aware of their surroundings and report shark sightings.

Be Shark Smart Be Shark Smart

Chisholm recommends to be ‘Shark Smart” which means being aware of sharks’ presence in shallow waters, avoiding areas where seals are present or schools of fish are visible, and staying close to shore where emergency responders can reach you if needed.

Over 15 shark species reside in New England waters depending on the time of year.

The public can report sightings and stay informed on shark activity through the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

“Increased shark sightings can be a positive sign of a recovering marine ecosystem, but this recovery also means that people should take even more care while swimming or surfing,” said Dr. Nick Whitney, senior scientist and chair of the Anderson Cabot Center’s Fisheries Science and Emerging Technologies program.

The Sharktivity app, which is available to download on iPhone and Android, tracks sightings fed by researchers, safety officials, and users who upload photos for confirmation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group