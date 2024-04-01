First grader in Malden is being recognized after helping teacher during a medical emergency

MALDEN, Mass. — A young student in Malden is being celebrated for his quick thinking when his teacher had a medical emergency.

Monday night he is being honored with an award by the school Superintendent.

7-year-old Max Angel said he sitting in class when his teacher Jessica Muolo passed out.

“Like she just, she just fell,” he said.

The first-grade teacher is pregnant.

Muolo explained, “So there’s a blood vessel that runs the length of your torso and the way I was sitting was having the baby put pressure on that blood vessel causing me to pass out.” She continued, “I didn’t know what was going on. I just thought I was having like a nausea wave and then I’m sure it was very scary for my students who were paying attention to the lesson while I was teaching it.”

Scary for some but not Max who grabbed the nurse’s pass and rushed to her office for help.

“All I said was come quick and explained to her what was going on but she came quick. I said our teacher fainted when we were on our way up,” said Max.

Muolo said, “I think he was very brave. He was calm and collected it seemed for the whole time from what I was told. He did everything he was supposed to do in a situation like that. That at a 6 and 7 I wouldn’t expect him to have to do.”

Both she and her baby are doing fine and Max is being recognized for his admirable actions.

He said it’s something he learned at home.

“My dad helped me because he taught me to help others and if I didn’t then I knew that that could’ve ended worse than it happened,” said Max.

