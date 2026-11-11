First cold-stunned sea turtle of season arrives at New England Aquarium

QUINCY, Mass. — The first cold-stunned sea turtle of the season has arrived at the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy.

The green sea turtle was found stranded on a Cape Cod beach Tuesday and brought to the hospital for treatment, according to the aquarium.

Its arrival officially marks the beginning of the 2026-2027 cold-stun season.

Water temperatures in Cape Cod Bay have dropped to around 55 degrees, which can leave sea turtles too cold to swim or function normally.

Sea turtles rely on their surroundings to regulate their body temperature, and when the water becomes too cold, their bodies slow down, and they can become weak and wash ashore.

Volunteers with Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary are watching for stranded turtles and helping transport them to the aquarium’s hospital for care.

The New England Aquarium said its team cared for 473 cold-stunned sea turtles last year.

The aquarium said it is prepared to care for turtles that strand this season, with the goal of helping them recover and return to the ocean next summer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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