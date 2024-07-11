First $1 million a year Mass State Lottery prize awarded, ‘best birthday present ever.’

A birthday is a special occasion, but for one Massachusetts resident, it was a little more exciting.

The Merjon Tangovan Nominee Trust of Boston has won the first $1,000,000 a Year for Life grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Lifetime Millions” game.

The trust, represented by trustee Greg Racki, chose the cash option on the prize, receiving a one-time payment of $15,400,000 before taxes.

Racki said his client received the winning ticket as a birthday gift and called it the “best birthday present ever.”

Racki said the prize winner plans on purchasing a new car, travelling, and helping family.

The winning ticket was purchased at Northside Market & Liquors in Bedford. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

