More than 30 people displaced after early morning fire jumps to multiple buildings in East Boston

EAST BOSTON — More than two dozen people have been displaced after a fire jumped to multiple buildings in East Boston early Wednesday morning.

Several trucks deployed ladders to multiple buildings on Saratoga Street shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Twenty-four adults and nine children were displaced by the blaze. Several cats had to be rescued as well.

Twenty-four adults and nine children were displaced by the blaze. Several cats had to be rescued as well.

The Boston Fire Department says the fire began in one of the triple-deckers on the street before leaping to one of its neighbors.

The side of one of the buildings could be seen warped and burned by flames.

East Boston Fire

