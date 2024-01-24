Firefighters rescue dog from icy waters of river in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass — A dog that plunged through the surface of a frozen Braintree river and was clinging to the ice when rescue crews arrived has been reunited with its owner safe and sound.

Rupert and his owner were walking along Smith Beach around 8:35 a.m. when the ice cracked underneath the dog, plunging him into the icy waters.

A firefighter made their way out to Rupert with a rope and a lifesaver ring, hauling the soaked and freezing canine out of the water and back to his anxiously waiting owner.

