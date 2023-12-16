Firefighters extinguish roaring car fire next to Fenway Park

BOSTON — Boston police officers and firefighters rushed to the area around Fenway Park after a car burst into flames Friday night.

Video shows flames leaping from the charred vehicle occupying the now-desolate area around the 111-year-old ballpark around 5:20 p.m.

No one was injured in the blaze, Boston police said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Boston 25 has reached out to the Boston Fire Department for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group