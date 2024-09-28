Firefighters extinguish blaze at mill in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Fire crews worked into the night to extinguish a fire that broke out overnight in a mill building in New Bedford.

According to the New Bedford Fire Department, crews responded at 11:30 p.m. to a fire at a building on Healey Street.

The fire had extended from the loading dock to the fourth floor of the building.

The nearby residences did not suffer any fire damage and there are no injuries to report.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

