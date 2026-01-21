Firefighters brave frigid conditions as blaze tears through Worcester County home

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — Firefighters braved frigid conditions as they battled a blaze that tore through a home in a town in Worcester County early Wednesday morning.

The two-alarm fire broke out at a home on Pine Grove Circle, prompting a large emergency response. Officials say the flames had already engulfed the home when crews arrived.

Two people in the home emerged unscathed, although some pets were unaccounted for.

Video from the scene showed severe damage to the rear of the home.

One firefighter suffered a minor slip and fall on ice while working at the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

