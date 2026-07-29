Firefighters battling stubborn blaze at Framingham brush dump

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Firefighters were continuing to battle a stubborn blaze at a brush dump in Framingham on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out Tuesday on Dudley Road, prompting a large emergency response.

Framingham fire and police officials warned residents to be on alert for heavy smoke in the area of Mt. Wayte Avenue and Franklin Street.

The public is urged to avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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