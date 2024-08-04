Firefighters battle extreme heat during house fire in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Firefighters had to contend with flames and extreme heat while responding to a house in Brockton Saturday.

Firefighters were called in for a third alarm after a home on Hillcrest Avenue caught fire. The response was elected to a third alarm because the combination of flames and hot weather was too much for the first crews on the scene to handle alone.

“This is a difficult fire to begin with with the amount of volume of fire in the building and the heat, and then the heat of the environment made it very difficult so there was a lot of evaluations of firefighters,” Brockton fire said at the scene.

Everybody in the home made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

