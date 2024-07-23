Firefighter, resident hospitalized after blaze tears through North Shore home

DANVERS, Mass. — A firefighter and a resident of a home in Danvers were taken to the hospital after a two-alarm blaze broke out overnight, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at a home on Locust Street found flames in the back of the house on the first and second floors, according to Danvers Deputy Fire Chief Brian Barry.

“The building was really chopped up. It was hot in there, the guys were working hard and one of our biggest struggles was heat exhaustion,” Barry explained. “We did have one firefighter who was transported as well with symptoms of heat exhaustion.”

Everyone inside the home was able to escape to safety but one person suffered smoke inhalation and was taken away for emergency treatment. The firefighter is also expected to be OK.

Departments from several other North Shore communities assisted Danvers crews with an aggressive interior attack and the fire was quickly brought under control.

The rear of the home was left heavily charred and several windows were blown out in the blaze.

Online records show the home was built in 1879 and Barry said the age of the structure gave the fire a headstart.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

