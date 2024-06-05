Firefighter rescued from burning roof of Dorchester home, 2 others injured

DORCHESTER — Three firefighters were hospitalized after a Dorchester home caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy smoke and fire began to billow from a multi-story home on Normandy Street around 2:45 p.m., the Boston Fire Department posted on social media. It was upgraded to a third-alarm.

The fire department says a mayday order was issued after a firefighter became temporarily trapped on the roof. The firefighter was able to escape using one of the fire trucks’ aerial ladders.

The fire department says the flames “roared” through the roof. Three firefighters were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

One resident was displaced and a cat was found deceased. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident.

The fire was knocked down shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Fires knocked down at Normandy 3 alarm fire. Companies are overhauling and rehabbing pic.twitter.com/TNvXH3FGNQ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 5, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

