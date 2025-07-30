Fire engulfs back porch of home in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Fire officials responded to a raging fire at a home in Randolph on Wednesday.

Video sent in by a viewer shows large flames erupting from the back of a home on Vesey Road.

The back porch of the home appears to be fully engulfed in flames.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Randolph Fire Department to find out if anyone was hurt in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

