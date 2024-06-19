Fire crews working to restore power after manhole fire in West Roxbury

BOSTON — Fire crews in Boston are responding to a manhole fire that has taken the power out to parts of West Roxbury.

The fire happened at Centre St & Hastings St in the West Roxbury neighborhood of Boston.

Eversource is on the scene working to restore power

Additional information was not available.

Engine53 & Ladder25 are tending to a manhole fire that has power out at Centre St & Hastings St in W.Roxbury neighborhood. ⁦@EversourceMA⁩ is on scene to handle restoring power pic.twitter.com/5rPicUjdiT — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 19, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

