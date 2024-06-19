Local

Fire crews working to restore power after manhole fire in West Roxbury

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Fire crews working to restore power after manhole fire in West Roxbury

BOSTON — Fire crews in Boston are responding to a manhole fire that has taken the power out to parts of West Roxbury.

The fire happened at Centre St & Hastings St in the West Roxbury neighborhood of Boston.

Eversource is on the scene working to restore power

Additional information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

