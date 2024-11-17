Fire breaks out in Worcester residential area

WORCESTER, Mass. — A fire broke out in a Worcester residential area Saturday night.

Crews responded to calls of a house fire at 34 Franiconia Street of reports of a house fire.

Crews were able to control the fire, but the status of residents is unknown at this time.

Boston 25 has reached out to the Worcester Fire department for more information but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

