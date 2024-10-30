‘A fine example’: Ashby Police Officer commended for life-saving actions

ASHBY, Mass. — Police Chief Derek J. Pepple announced that the Ashby Police Department has commended one of its officers for life-saving measures.

On Monday, October 21, at 1:08 p.m. a vehicle crashed into the Ashby Police Department sign outside the station. Chief Pepple was inside the station and immediately responded to the crash.

The driver of the vehicle had a deep cut into his leg which was bleeding heavily. The driver was in and out of consciousness due to the blood loss, when Officer Kyle S. Dodge arrived at the scene, applied a tourniquet to the driver’s leg, and was med-flighted to a regional trauma center.

An investigation determined that the driver had cut his leg with a chainsaw at his home in Ashby and tried to drive himself to the Police Station before losing consciousness and crashing into the sign.

“Your quick response to the scene and application of a tourniquet to stop the severe bleeding saved the man’s life,” Chief Pepple wrote in a commendation sent to both Officer Dodge and the Select Board. “Your actions serve as a fine example of the Ashby Police Department’s core values of Duty, Respect and Service.”

The department was notified on Wednesday by the driver’s family that he is recovering well, and that doctors say that the tourniquet saved his life.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

