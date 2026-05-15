Fenway Park ticket worker gains attention after viral act of kindness for veteran

BOSTON — An 86-year-old ticket taker at Fenway Park is gaining national attention after being featured in a viral effort to support veterans across the country.

Ken Avery, an Air Force veteran, was highlighted by social media influencer Sam Weidenhofer, who is traveling the United States with a goal of helping 50 veterans in 50 days.

Avery was nominated by his daughter, who said her father has continued working at Fenway Park to help cover expenses after losing much of his pension when the airline he worked for went out of business.

Despite his age, Avery continues to work seasonal shifts at the ballpark while also relying on unemployment benefits during the offseason to make ends meet.

His daughter and her family have even moved in to help with household costs, but Avery says ongoing financial obligations—like his mortgage—make it difficult to step away from work.

“It’s just hard to keep up with the bills,” Avery said.

The influencer behind the campaign has previously helped other veterans in similar situations. Earlier this year, a fundraising effort for an 88-year-old veteran in Michigan raised $2 million, allowing him to retire.

Now, attention is turning to Avery’s story as many hope for a similar outpouring of support.

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