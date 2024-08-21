Fenway Park to host four high school football rivalry games Thanksgiving week

BOSTON — With summer coming to a close, it’s time to prepare for the boys of fall.

On Wednesday, officials announced Fenway Park will host four traditional Thanksgiving rivalry games, including two double-headers, on November 26 and 27.

The game matchups are:

Tuesday, November, 26:

Nantucket vs. Martha’s Vineyard – 5:00 p.m.

Stoneham vs. Reading – 7:30 p.m.*

Wednesday, November 27

Lawrence vs. Central Catholic – 4:00 p.m.

Swampscott vs. Marblehead – 6:30 p.m.*

*Times are approximate; games are scheduled to begin 40 minutes after the conclusion of the previous contest, according to officials.

General admission tickets are available for purchase here, starting at $20 a ticket for each day. The ticket provides access to both games and 25% of every ticket sold will be given back to the school being supported.

