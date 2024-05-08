Federal law enforcement agents raid Bridgewater home amid ongoing investigation

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — There was a “significant police presence” in a neighborhood of Bridgewater amid an ongoing investigation on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Neighbors tell Boston 25 that a team of law enforcement officers, including ATF agents, raided a house on Bridgewater’s Beebe Road.

“At 6:30 exactly, I heard the bang, the flashbang, two of them,” said neighbor Louis Almond

Two early morning explosions rocked neighbors right out of their beds. “I heard that first bang, woke me up. Heard the second bang, jumped out of bed,” said neighbor Lauren Lang.

Neighbors awoke to find a heavy law enforcement presence outside 16 Beebe Road.

One neighbor said he saw a man being taken into custody.

According to Boston 25 sources, federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms conducted the sweep in Bridgewater, as well as in other communities, including Swansea.

Some neighbors who have lived on or near Beebe Road for 50 years say they cannot remember another day like this one.

“It could be guns, it could be money, I have no idea, I had no indication what was going on,” said Almond.

“We all know each other, but we really don’t know them. That’s the crazy thing,” added Lang.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

