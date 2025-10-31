Federal judge in Boston weighs emergency order to protect SNAP benefits during shutdown

BOSTON — A federal judge in Boston is considering an emergency order that could force the Trump administration to tap into emergency funds so food doesn’t run out starting Saturday for more than a million Bay Staters during the ongoing government shutdown.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell is leading a coalition of 21 other attorneys general and three governors in filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration for “unlawfully suspending SNAP.” They’re demanding the federal government release food assistance funds and warn that time is running out.

Judge Indira Talwani on Thursday questioned why the administration hasn’t accessed the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s $23 billion contingency fund—resources previous presidents have used to maintain SNAP benefits during similar crises.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and the state’s bipartisan Food System Caucus are urging federal officials to authorize and transfer the necessary funds to avoid disruptions for more than one million local families relying on food assistance.

“As we are here this morning, right now, the USDA is sitting on $23 billion in a contingency fund that could be used to pay these benefits out across the country. In fact, that’s what other presidents have done during a shutdown, but this President has made a decision to not provide those funds,” Healey said.

Massachusetts households that get SNAP benefits receive an average $323 per month. So far in 2025,SNAP benefits have gone to an average of 1.1 million people in Massachusetts each month, including 665,000 families, 342,000 children, and 261,500 elderly people, according to Campbell’s lawsuit

In the meantime, the Healey administration is allocating $4 million to support food pantries and meal programs across the state. Officials are also encouraging residents to donate to local hunger relief organizations.

“As a state, we’re going to advance $4 million to our food banks, which support over 800 community organizations around the state. This is from our existing program, which is the Massachusetts Emergency Food Assistance Program that already provides $4 million to our community partners every month. So given the expected spike in demand, we are going to be doubling that,” Healey said.

Late Thursday night, President Donald Trump also called on the Senate to scrap the filibuster so that the Republican majority can bypass Democrats and reopen the federal government.

A decision from Judge Talwani is expected later today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

