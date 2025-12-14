FBI establishes tip-line for deadly Brown University shooting

PROVIDENCE, RI — A tip-line has been established for people who may have knowledge that will help law enforcement locate the shooter in Saturday‘s deadly shooting at Brown University.

“ If you have information, tips, or video you believe may be pertinent to today’s shooting, please share it at http://fbi.gov/brownuniversityshooting" the Providence City Council posted online shortly after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

At least 2 people were killed and none others were injured when a shooter opened fire inside a first-floor classroom of the engineering building earlier Saturday afternoon.

During a press conference late Saturday night, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said the suspect may be a man in his 30s.

Authorities believe the shooter used a handgun, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Rhode Island has some of the strictest gun laws in the U.S. Last spring the Democratic-controlled Legislature passed an assault weapon ban that will prohibit the sale and manufacturing of certain high-powered firearms, but not their possession, starting next July.

“The unthinkable has happened,” Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said.

Smiley said a shelter-in-place was in effect and encouraged people living near the campus to stay inside and not to return home until it is lifted.

“We have all available resources” to find the suspect, Smiley said.

In a 9:30 p.m. update, Smiley said the injury total was updated to nine, after a victim realized that they had fragments from the shooting. The latest victim’s injuries are deemed non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to submit info to https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/614ee3a4a073699 or click this link.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group