Family of Uxbridge police officer killed in line of duty given Super Bowl surprise

FOXBORO, Mass. — The family of Officer Stephen LaPorta, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month, received a surprising gift from the New England Patriots.

LaPorta’s wife Shannon and son Matthew thought they were just going to receive a tour when they were invited to spend the day at Gillette Stadium.

They never expected Patriots owner Robert Kraft would surprise them with tickets to Super Bowl LX.

“These are happy tears,” Shannon LaPorta said when Kraft presented her with a commemorative ticket.

“We’re sending you there in dad’s honor.”



Robert Kraft surprised Patriots fans Shannon and Matthew LaPorta, wife and son of late Uxbridge police officer Stephen LaPorta who was killed in the line of duty, with tickets to Super Bowl LX. pic.twitter.com/VVZy3vlzaO — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 28, 2026

LaPorta died after he was struck by a tractor‑trailer on Route 146 while assisting a driver on the northbound side of the highway. He was outside his patrol vehicle at the time of the crash.

He began his career as a public safety dispatcher before becoming a full‑time police officer in June 2024 — fulfilling what colleagues say was his lifelong dream.

