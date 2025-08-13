Family of Massachusetts-born officer killed in CDC shooting speaks out

Donna Chambers is heartbroken over the loss of her nephew Officer David Rose.

“It’s devastating to even learn that this has happened, I still can’t even wrap my mind around it, it’s just caused like havoc in our family because we don’t want to believe that this is happening to us, he’s so young you know, he’s just starting out,” said Chambers.

Chambers was in the hospital with her sister the day Rose was born in Boston.

“I was the first person he actually saw, I was there, I’m the one who cut his umbilical cord, the first person that held him, you know my sister was staring at me asking ‘when am I gonna get the baby?’” said Chambers.

Chambers says Rose grew up in Dorchester before moving to Georgia with his family when he was about 10 years old.

He became a Marine at 19 and eventually a Dekalb County police officer.

“He lived fearless knowing that someone is going to have to be there to protect people,” said Deveane Atkinson, Officer Rose’s mother.

Officer Rose’s mother says he was living out his dream of protecting others when he was shot and killed while responding to an active shooter at the CDC headquarters in Georgia on Friday.

“He would do it again, he would do it again without even questioning, he would put his life on the line for anyone,” said Atkinson.

This fallen officer leaves behind two children, a six-year-old daughter and a one-year old baby.

His wife is also pregnant with another baby on the way.

“His daughter knows a little bit more because she’s six, you know, so she’s asking what’s happening to daddy what’s happening to daddy,” said Chambers.

Chambers hopes her nephew will be remembered for his bravery and sacrifice to save other lives that day.

“It’s hard for us, but I think it would have been so much worse if the shooter had gotten in and caused more devastation on so many other lives because there are so many kids and families in that building,” said Chambers.

Police say the suspect had expressed concerns over the COVID-19 vaccine before firing hundreds of shots at the CDC headquarters and eventually taking his own life.

