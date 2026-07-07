Falmouth man facing charges after police seize cocaine, hallucinogens in drug investigation

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A Falmouth man is facing multiple drug charges after police executed a search warrant at an East Falmouth residence and seized a large amount of drugs and cash.

According to the Falmouth Police Department, around 12:19 a.m. on July 4, officers responded to 669 East Falmouth Highway for a reported disturbance.

During the investigation, officers believed that one of the individuals involved was in possession of illegal narcotics.

Detectives later obtained a search warrant for the residence and a vehicle at the scene.

Officers used a K9 and found approximately 120 grams of cocaine, along with hallucinogens and steroids inside the home.

Investigators also recovered $3,172 in cash, cutting agents, plastic baggies, and a digital scale—items commonly associated with the distribution of illegal drugs.

Jason Hendricks-Tobey, 30, of Falmouth, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of a class C substance, and possession of a class E substance.

Hendricks-Tobey was arraigned Monday in Falmouth District Court and was ordered held pending further court proceedings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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