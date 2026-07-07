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Falmouth man facing charges after police seize cocaine, hallucinogens in drug investigation

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Falmouth man facing charges after police seize cocaine, hallucinogens in drug investigation Falmouth man facing charges after police seize cocaine, hallucinogens in drug investigation (Falmouth Police)
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A Falmouth man is facing multiple drug charges after police executed a search warrant at an East Falmouth residence and seized a large amount of drugs and cash.

According to the Falmouth Police Department, around 12:19 a.m. on July 4, officers responded to 669 East Falmouth Highway for a reported disturbance.

During the investigation, officers believed that one of the individuals involved was in possession of illegal narcotics.

Detectives later obtained a search warrant for the residence and a vehicle at the scene.

Officers used a K9 and found approximately 120 grams of cocaine, along with hallucinogens and steroids inside the home.

Investigators also recovered $3,172 in cash, cutting agents, plastic baggies, and a digital scale—items commonly associated with the distribution of illegal drugs.

Jason Hendricks-Tobey, 30, of Falmouth, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of a class C substance, and possession of a class E substance.

Hendricks-Tobey was arraigned Monday in Falmouth District Court and was ordered held pending further court proceedings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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