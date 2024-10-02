Fall River police arrest man accused of slashing tires on 62 vehicles

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Fall River Police have arrested a man accused of slashing tires on dozens of vehicles.

According to authorities, Liduino Tavares slashed the tires on 62 vehicles in the south end of the city on September 18, 2024.

Tavares was arrested on October 1 and will appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Additional information about the incident is not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group