Fall River man convicted of robbing two teens at knifepoint in 2022

A Fall River man was convicted Tuesday of robbing two teens at knifepoint in 2022, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said Thursday

Ronald DeCosta was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in state prison after robbing a 17-year-old boy and his 17-year-old girlfriend in July 2022, a Fall River Superior Court jury ruled.

Fall River Police were dispatched to the Quequechan Rail Trail for a reported armed robbery on July 5, 2022, a Bristol County DA spokesperson said. The two teens told officers they were riding their moped when they stopped to help a broken-down moped on the side of the trail. Two men walked up to the couple, pulling out knives and demanded the contents of the victim’s pockets. The two victims dropped the moped and ran down the trial. The two men then took the scooter.

The victims told police one of the men who identified himself as “Ronnie” was a light tan-skinned man in his 30′s around, 5′9, and wearing a red shirt, long shorts, and a black crossbody bag around his chest.

Around an hour later, police found DeCosta walking down Rodman Street with the moped. The victim and his girlfriend identified the DeCosta as the man who had a knife and stole the moped.

The DA’s office says DeCosta had previously been convicted of various offenses and served two previous state prison sentences.

“The defendant has a significant criminal and robbed a 17-year-old male of his moped in broad daylight. I am pleased the jury held him accountable for this violent act. He clearly is a danger to the community and needs to be kept off the street to protect the public,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

