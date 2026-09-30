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Fall River man accused of armed robbery while wearing ‘Scream’ mask

By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff
Fall River arrest
By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A 55-year-old Fall River man is facing charges after police say he robbed a convenience store while wearing a Ghost Face mask.

Fall River police responded to a store on Pleasant Street on Sunday night for a report of an armed robbery.

Investigators said the suspect, later identified as Tajuan Holloman, entered the store wearing a “Scream Ghost Face” mask. Officers said he then fled the store with about $1,500.

According to police, surveillance footage showed Holloman was actually holding a tire iron wrapped in a white sock.

Police said investigators identified a vehicle of interest and located it on Monday, leading to Holloman’s arrest.

He was charged with armed and masked robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

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