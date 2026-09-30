Fall River man accused of armed robbery while wearing ‘Scream’ mask

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A 55-year-old Fall River man is facing charges after police say he robbed a convenience store while wearing a Ghost Face mask.

Fall River police responded to a store on Pleasant Street on Sunday night for a report of an armed robbery.

Investigators said the suspect, later identified as Tajuan Holloman, entered the store wearing a “Scream Ghost Face” mask. Officers said he then fled the store with about $1,500.

According to police, surveillance footage showed Holloman was actually holding a tire iron wrapped in a white sock.

Police said investigators identified a vehicle of interest and located it on Monday, leading to Holloman’s arrest.

He was charged with armed and masked robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

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