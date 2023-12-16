Facing Food Insecurity

Food insecurity is a reality for many local families, but the holidays are a great time to help.

Boston 25 News is taking a closer look at groups in our community that are helping to put healthy food on the table.

Food pantries inside local schools in Worcester are having a huge impact on the district’s families.

Community fridges throughout the area offer fresh food with the motto “Take what you need, leave what you can”.

A new food co-op in Dorchester is providing new grocery options in an area that was practically an urban food desert.

This 30-minute special highlights the great work being done to help families here and military families across the country.

If you’d like to make a difference, reach out to the Greater Boston Food Bank at www.gbfb.org and click on “Ways to Give”.

