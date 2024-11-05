Extensive search continues for 14-year-old Maine girl missing since September, state police say

NEW SWEDEN, Maine — Federal investigators have joined the search for a teenage girl in Maine who has been missing since September.

Stefanie Damron, 14, was last seen walking out of her house and into the woods located on the West Road in New Sweden on Sept. 23, Maine State Police said in social media posts on Tuesday and in late October.

Investigators have conducted many interviews and followed up on leads in Maine, nationally, and in Canada, state police said.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North and Computer Crimes Unit are investigating in collaboration with the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team to help find the girl.

The Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police K9 Unit have searched large parcels of land near Stefanie’s last known location.

Authorities are asking the public for help in finding Stefanie, who is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds, with green eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve blue shirt, and black Harley Davidson hiking boots.

Anyone with any information about Stefanie’s whereabouts is urged to call Maine State Police at 1-800-924-2261 or 207-532-5400.

New Sweden is a small town north of Caribou, near the Canadian border. The town’s population was 577 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

