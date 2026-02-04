Experts warn of increased risk of gambling addiction during Super Bowl LX weekend

BOSTON — This will be the first Super Bowl the New England Patriots will be in since sports betting became illegal in Massachusetts.

Bookings.com is predicting that fans from the six New England states will wager $128 million on the Super Bowl this weekend.

The Director of Massachusetts’s Problem Gambling Service’s joined Boston 25’s Mark Ockerbloom to talk about the increased risks of developing a gambling addiction during big sporting events like these.

If you suspect you or your family members has a gambling problem, please contact the HELP Line at 1-800-327-5050.

