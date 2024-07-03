Experts predict record breaking travel week for July 4th Holiday

BOSTON — Airports are bracing for a busy travel day ahead of the holiday. Experts are predicting it could be the busiest Fourth of July travel season on record.

Almost 71 million people are expected to take a trip during the Fourth of July travel period, according to AAA. Already, last Sunday—June 23rd, the TSA reported a record-breaking 2.99 million passengers went through airports in a single day. The agency is expecting a new travel record this week.

So when can you expect airports to be the busiest? Flight website Hopper says July 3rd, 7th and 8th.

Joe Nangle from Westfield is heading to Aruba with his friends and he says he normally avoids traveling on the holidays.

“Because of the traffic and congestion at the airports but actually it’s not bad at all today I was quite pleased driving in here this morning to see how easy it was,” said Nangle.

A local family heading to Fort Myers says they’ve been traveling for the last few Fourth of July holidays and expected to wait in long lines.

“My husband and I said its actually kind of light right,” said Corinna Gallo of Norwood. “Hopefully we can get right through and get to the gate and we’ll be all set.”

As of Wednesday, there weren’t many delays. However, flight schedules are jam-packed and just the slightest bit of severe weather could cause a domino effect in delays and cancellations. That’s why officials are urging passengers to check their flight status before even coming to the airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

