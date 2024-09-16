‘Expect delays’: Some I-90 and I-95 ramps now closed for construction of Newton-Weston bridge

NEWTON, Mass. — Drivers should expect delays now that some ramps on Interstates 90 and 95 are closed for construction of a new Newton-Weston bridge, and the project is expected to last years, state transportation officials said.

On-ramps to I-90 eastbound and westbound from I-95 northbound (Exit 39B), and the I-90 off-ramp to I-95 northbound (Exit 123A) in Newton and Weston are now reduced to one lane in each direction, according to the state Department of Transportation’s website.

The restrictions, which began Sunday night, will continue for the duration of the project, officials said.

“This closure is necessary to help create a safe work zone,” state officials said.

“Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area,” officials said. All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.

Work Hours for the project are:

Daytime: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Nighttime: Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. as required

MassDOT released the following information to the public regarding the project:

What is happening?

The contractor continues establishing temporary access, installing excavation supports, relocating utilities and has started bridge construction.

I-90 over Route 128 and the Charles River

Work within the project area around the bridge carrying I-90 over Route 128 and the Charles River will entail:

Installing excavation supports at the abutments

Installing the permanent bridge piers

Installing the permanent bridge abutments

Installing permanent retaining walls

Installing structural steel

I-90 Over the MBTA

Work within the project area around the bridge carrying I-90 over the MBTA will entail:

Installing substructure extensions

Repairing existing substructure elements which remain

Preparing I-90 roadway/slopes for traffic management plan deployment

Ramp A/B Over I-95 and the Charles River

Work within the project area around the bridge carrying I-90 ramp traffic over I-95 and the Charles River will entail:

Deploying traffic management plan

Demolishing existing median to allow for phased construction of the bridge

Demolition and reconstruction of the southern bridge deck and barrier

Ramp Bridges

Work within the project area around the ramp bridges carrying I-95 north and south to I-90 eastbound will entail installing excavation supports at the abutments.

Traffic Impacts

Drivers should expect occasional nightly ramp closures to facilitate construction operations. Drivers should pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and maintain safe work zones.

