‘Exciting updates’: Boston sports radio station WEEI announces major programming shakeup

BOSTON — Audacy on Wednesday announced a major programming shakeup at Boston sports radio station WEEI as it continues to battle 98.5 The Sports Hub for listeners during the midday and afternoon time slots.

WEEI’s current midday show with Andy Gresh and Christian Fauria will be dismantled, while the afternoon show of Adam Jones, Meghan Ottolini, and Christian Arcand is being split apart.

Jones and weeknight host Rich Keefe will reunite for a new midday show. The duo previously collaborated on a show while at The Sports Hub, which has proven to be dominant in the market for years now.

Jones and Keefe will broadcast together on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 26.

WEEI elevated Andy Hart to serve as afternoon show co-host alongside Arcand. Their show will be heard on weekdays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The new WEEI weekday programming lineup is as follows.

“The Greg Hill Show” -- 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

“Jones & Keefe” -- 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

“WEEI Afternoon Show” -- 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

“These exciting updates bring together a dynamic mix of talent with New England roots that will continue to deliver top-tier content to Boston’s biggest sports fans,” Mike Thomas, Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Audacy Boston, said in a statement “Adam Jones and Rich Keefe’s notable on-air styles and rapport will energize our midday show, while Andy Hart and Christian Arcand’s experience will help bolster afternoon drive. We’re looking forward to this next chapter of WEEI weekdays continuing to make WEEI the go-to destination for everything Boston sports.”

Former afternoon show co-host Megan Ottolini will remain with the station as a full-time writer, succeeding Hart as WEEI’s “go-to” Patriots reporter and as a fill-in on-air host.

