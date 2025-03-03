Ex-Social Security worker in Mass. pleads guilty to trying to recruit beneficiary into prostitution

BOSTON — A former Social Security Administration employee in Massachusetts has pleaded guilty to using his job to try and recruit a woman seeking government benefits across state lines for paid sex, the U.S. Attorney said.

Dae Sung Kim, 36, of Auburn, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to induce a person to travel in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge Margaret Guzman scheduled sentencing for June 10.

Kim was arrested and charged by criminal complaint in October and subsequently charged in December.

In March 2024, Kim met with a woman at the Gardner Social Security Administration field office who was seeking Social Security benefits after losing her job, prosecutors said.

After redirecting the woman to another Social Security Administration field office near her home in another state, Kim called her using the phone number he obtained from his agency’s computer system, prosecutors said.

“Kim indicated that he understood she was in a difficult situation and stated that maybe they could ‘work something out’ that would benefit them both,” the U.S. Attorney said in her statement.

During a call monitored by law enforcement later that month, “Kim again stated to the individual that they could ‘help each other out’ and proposed giving the individual money in exchange for sex,” prosecutors said.

In several subsequent text messages, Kim suggested that the woman travel to Massachusetts to meet him, offering to pay $100 to have sex in a car at a hotel parking lot, prosecutors said.

Kim traveled to the hotel parking lot to meet the woman in October. There, law enforcement officers arrested him.

For the charge of attempting to induce a person to travel in interstate commerce to engage in prostitution, Kim faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

