Ex-Boston Children’s Hospital nurse to be arraigned on allegations of sexually assaulting patients

BOSTON — A former nurse at Boston Children’s Hospital is expected to be arraigned Monday after being accused of sexually assaulting two young patients in his care, according to prosecutors.

A Suffolk County grand jury earlier this month indicted 33-year-old John Tam, of Hopedale, on charges stemming from alleged incidents involving two teenage boys.

Prosecutors say Tam sexually assaulted a 15-year-old patient following surgery in 2022. He is also accused of assaulting a 14-year-old boy in a hospital bathroom in 2023 while the patient’s mother was away retrieving her vehicle.

The allegations have raised concerns about patient safety at one of the nation’s leading pediatric hospitals.

Boston Children’s Hospital said it is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office previously expressed concern that additional victims may exist and has encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

Investigators have not released additional details about the allegations.

The case remains under investigation.

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