Everett parents fatally struck by car in front of young daughter while visiting Florida, police say

EVERETT, Mass — Two parents from Everett were struck and killed by a car in front of their 7-year-old daughter while on vacation in Florida earlier this week, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of crash involving a white Toyota Yaris and two pedestrians at the intersection of South Florida Avenue and Imperial Boulevard in Lakeland late Wednesday night found two people injured in the street, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

The pedestrians were identified as Ronald Jeanbaptiste, 54, and Yanique Pierre, 46, both of Everett. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple was crossing the eastbound side of South Florida Avenue in the crosswalk when they were struck by the front of the vehicle driven by Rexyanna Honors, 22, of Lakeland, according to police.

A preliminary investigation suggested that Honors had a green light at the time of the crash.

Honors did not show any indications of impairment at the scene, and no charges have been filed or citations issued, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Travis Payne at travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

