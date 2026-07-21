Everett man arraigned on charges after police chase on Revere Beach Parkway

An Everett man is facing a lengthy list of charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Revere Beach Parkway Monday night.

Kenneth Armstrong appeared in court this afternoon from his hospital bed.

Cell phone video shared with Boston 25 News shows a Revere officer trying to stop Armstrong, with his gun drawn.

The Everett man is accused of driving a stolen car.

He allegedly crashed into a car, then went off the road and hit a parked car.

Armstrong and another person were hurt and taken to the hospital.

Among his charges are reckless operation and resisting arrest.

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