Evacuations underway on MBTA train following signal problems near Blue Line station

BOSTON — Transit authorities are evacuating Blue Line riders following a signal problem that hindered services on Tuesday.

According to the MBTA, the signal problem occurred near the Aquarium stop.

A Wonderland bound train between Aquarium and Maverick became stuck, requiring transit personnel along with the Boston Fire Department to evacuate passengers on board.

The riders reported cramped conditions on the train and no working air conditions amid the high heat on Tuesday.

Shuttle buses are currently replacing service between Government Center and the Airport.

No further information was immediately available.

