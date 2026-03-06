Evacuations in Mass. town after suspicious objects found during death investigation, police say

MILFORD, Mass. — A suspicious device was found during an unattended death investigation in a Massachusetts town on Friday, prompting a massive emergency response and evacuations.

Officers and detectives responding to a call for an unattended death at 201 Main Street in Milford around 11:40 a.m. discovered “several suspicious objects that could possibly be identified as homemade explosives,” according to the Milford Police Department.

Police ordered evacuations out of an abundance of caution and shut down Exchange Street and sections of Main Street for just over two hours as the Milford Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad cleared the scene.

“Our officers and partner agencies from the Milford Fire Department and MSP Bomb Squad acted quickly to secure the area and ensure the safety of the public,” Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we took the necessary steps to investigate the suspicious items and confirm there was no ongoing threat to the community.”

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed a slew of emergency vehicles blocking the area.

The area was deemed safe just after 2 p.m., allowing the public to reenter nearby buildings and traffic to flow.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

