Several people ‘trapped’ after two vehicles slam into vacant Saugus storefront, officials say

SAUGUS, Mass. — Crews are working to free multiple occupants after two cars slammed into the front of an abandoned store on Monday night, according to officials.

The Saugus Fire Department says firefighters responding to the area of 168 Broadway around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident found that not one, but two cars were wedged into the front of the Boston Market. The restaurant was closed at the time of the crash.

Multiple occupants inside the car were trapped, according to fire officials. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Rt 1 NB Multi vehicle rollover into a building. Multiple occupants trapped Extended extrication ongoing. Posted by Saugus Firefighters Local 1003 on Monday, November 27, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

