Police suspend license of Lawrence nightclub where man was fatally shot

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A nightclub where a man was fatally shot over the weekend had its license suspended by police on Wednesday.

Acting Chief William Castro said proprietors of the Energy Lounge, located at 459 Broadway, were served notice that their license to operate was suspended until an investigation into Sunday’s deadly shooting was complete.

The decision was made “due to the overriding public safety concern”, a spokesperson for the police department said, given the nature of the crime and the perpetrator(s) still being at large.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers responding to the Energy Lounge for a report of shots fired found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

After the shooting, the Energy Lounge posted on social media, offering their condolences and prayers to the victim’s relatives. They also said they were cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

“Once the investigation is complete, all information will be turned over to the Lawrence licensing board, which may hold a hearing regarding this matter,” a spokesperson for Lawrence Police said. “In the meantime, all operations at the premises will cease pending the results of the investigation.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrence Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

