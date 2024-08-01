Man struck and killed by Commuter Rail train in Beverly

BEVERLY, Mass. — A man was hit and killed by a Commuter Rail train on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to the vicinity of Prides Crossing around 8:25 p.m. for a report of a man trespassing on the right of way found that he was hit by an MBTA Commuter Rail train heading inbound on the Gloucester Branch, Transit Police say.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity is not being released.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected.

“On behalf of the TPD and the entire MBTA organization we express our sincere condolences to the decedent’s family and friends,” a Transit Police spokesperson said.

