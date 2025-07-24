Man credits granddaughter with rescuing him, 2 dogs from North Shore house fire

LYNN, Mass. — A young woman is being credited with rescuing her grandfather and two dogs from a house fire on Thursday morning.

Lynn firefighters responded to 54 Hacker Road around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

Arriving crews found smoke and flames shooting through the roof of the single-family dwelling.

There were two dogs and two people inside the home at the time of the fire, which has since been extinguished.

Winston Darlington says he was about to take a shower when the fire broke out.

Winston and his wife, Lisa, credit their granddaughter, Mia Bontis, with getting both he and the dogs out of the house safely.

“I’m really scared and thankful my granddaughter was home to get him because if she hadn’t been, I don’t think he’d still be here,” Lisa said.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Lynn Fire Department for additional information.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group