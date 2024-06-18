DA: Drunk driver charged after crashing car into North Andover building, killing Lawrence woman

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A North Andover woman is facing charges for an alleged OUI crash that killed a Lawrence woman on Sunday night.

28-year-old Vickiana Vargas-Guevara is charged with motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol and being negligent, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, leaving the scene of property damage, operating under the influence of liquor, and reckless operation, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.

Authorities say around 11 p.m., Vargas-Guevara crashed a car into a building in North Andover, killing 37-year-old Diana Melo of Lawrence. She was pronounced deceased after being transported to Lawrence General Hospital.

The DA’s office did not specify if Melo was in the car at the time of the crash or inside the building. They also did not say where the crash happened.

Vargas-Guevara was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Monday. Judge Jason Chan set her bail at $50,000 and was ordered no alcohol, no driving, and to attend a substance abuse evaluation with aftercare.

A pretrial hearing for Vargas-Guevara is set for July 17.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

